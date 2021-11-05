Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.30. Alaska Air Group posted earnings of ($2.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 107.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $6.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alaska Air Group.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALK. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of ALK stock traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,445,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,741. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.94 and a beta of 1.64.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $268,368.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 14,625 shares of company stock valued at $842,741 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 43.8% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 66,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 20,401 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 8,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alaska Air Group (ALK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.