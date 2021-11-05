Zacks: Brokerages Expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to Announce $4.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.03 and the highest is $4.40. Domino’s Pizza reported earnings per share of $3.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year earnings of $13.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.36 to $13.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $15.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.90 to $15.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DPZ. TheStreet lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.32.

Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $15.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $493.57. 25,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,017. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $548.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $490.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,410,000 after buying an additional 149,584 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 192.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

