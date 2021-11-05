Zacks: Brokerages Expect Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Proterra’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proterra will report full year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($0.73). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Proterra.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.50 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Proterra in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Proterra in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Proterra in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Proterra in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Proterra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of Proterra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,233,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Proterra during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,400,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Proterra during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,557,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Proterra during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTRA traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.75. 71,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,075,494. Proterra has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $31.06. The company has a current ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17.

Proterra Company Profile

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

