Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) to Sell

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BTDPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Peel Hunt raised Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Barratt Developments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Barratt Developments stock opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.44. Barratt Developments has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $23.86.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

