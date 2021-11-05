Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on DouYu International in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DouYu International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.12.

DOYU opened at $3.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.86. DouYu International has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $20.54.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DouYu International will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOYU. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in DouYu International in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in DouYu International in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Resolute Partners Group increased its stake in DouYu International by 104.2% in the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in DouYu International in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in DouYu International during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

