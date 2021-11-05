Zacks Investment Research Downgrades G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) to Hold

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $31.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of G-III Apparel have increased and outperformed the industry so far in the year. We note that the company posted stellar results during second-quarter fiscal 2022, wherein the top and the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year. Solid gains from the company’s assortments and digital business drove results. Higher sales at the Wholesale unit aided the overall sales. Although retail business has been sluggish, management has completed the division’s restructuring and the new model is poised to attain profitability. G-III Apparel’s digital business also continued to exhibit strength. In fact, the company is focused on improving the websites for DKNY and Karl Lagerfeld Paris. For third-quarter, net sales are projected to be $1 billion, suggesting growth of 21% from the year-ago period.”

NASDAQ GIII opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.86. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average of $30.83.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.23%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $149,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

