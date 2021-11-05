Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) to Hold

Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “IOCHPE-MAXION is the leading Brazilian manufacturer of wheels and frames for commercial vehicles and railway freight cars and castings. The Company generates more than 6,500 jobs distributed in six industrial plants in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro. “
Shares of OTCMKTS IOCJY opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.30. Iochpe-Maxion has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.40.
Iochpe-Maxion Company Profile
Iochpe-Maxion SA engages in automotive business. The company involves in the production and distribution of auto parts and railway equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Maxion Wheels, Maxion Structural Components, and AmstedMaxion. The Maxion Wheels segment is the production and sale a wide range of steel for light and commercial vehicles and agricultural machinery and aluminum wheels for light vehicles.
