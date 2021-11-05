Zacks Investment Research Lowers GMS (NYSE:GMS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GMS. Truist lifted their price target on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GMS has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.29.

GMS stock opened at $55.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 2.07. GMS has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $56.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.57.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.78 million. GMS had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. GMS’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GMS will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter C. Browning sold 22,856 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $1,064,175.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,160 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $294,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 240,729 shares of company stock worth $11,501,175. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 34.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,074,000 after acquiring an additional 857,486 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GMS by 14.7% in the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,548,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,920,000 after buying an additional 581,851 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the first quarter worth $23,750,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of GMS by 31.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,931,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,001,000 after buying an additional 458,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of GMS by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,487,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,585,000 after purchasing an additional 388,429 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

