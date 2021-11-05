Zacks Investment Research Lowers Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. serves the executive talent and leadership needs of the world’s top organizations as the premier provider of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. is one of the leading global executive search firms. With years of experience in fulfilling their clients’ leadership needs, Heidrick & Struggles offers and conducts executive search services in every major business center in the world. It is the premier provider of senior-level Executive Search, Culture Shaping and Leadership Consulting services. They have focused on quality service and built strong leadership teams through their relationships with clients and individuals worldwide. Heidrick & Struggles’ leadership experts operate from principal business centers in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HSII. Barrington Research raised their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist raised their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Heidrick & Struggles International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.75.

HSII stock opened at $47.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.88. Heidrick & Struggles International has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The firm has a market cap of $939.44 million, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.82.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.43. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 25.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

In related news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,233 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $227,530.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,677 shares in the company, valued at $855,555.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,232 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $244,072.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,698 shares of company stock valued at $952,412. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,052,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 37.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 536,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,178,000 after purchasing an additional 146,776 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter worth approximately $5,755,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 252.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 127,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth approximately $4,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

