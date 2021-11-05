Zacks Investment Research Lowers HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) to Strong Sell

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HEXO Corp. is a consumer-packaged goods cannabis company. It creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. HEXO Corp. is based in GATINEAU, Quebec. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HEXO. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “underperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on HEXO from C$7.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.31.

HEXO stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $213.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.00. HEXO has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEXO. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in HEXO in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,220,000. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in HEXO during the second quarter worth about $5,220,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HEXO by 73.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 312,520 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in HEXO during the first quarter worth about $4,451,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of HEXO by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 679,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 96,765 shares during the last quarter. 23.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

