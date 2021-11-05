Zacks Investment Research Lowers VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) to Hold

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VSE Corporation is a diversified Federal Services company of choice for solving issues of global significance with integrity, agility, and value. The company serves as a centralized management and consolidating entity for the Company’s business operations. VSE is dedicated to making its clients successful by delivering talented people and innovative solutions for consulting and program management, logistics, equipment and vehicle/vessel refurbishment, engineering, information technology, energy consulting, and construction program management. VSE has three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Energetics Incorporated, Integrated Concepts and Research Corporation (ICRC), and G&B Solutions, Inc. “

Get VSE alerts:

VSEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on VSE from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on VSE in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on VSE in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VSE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Shares of VSEC opened at $57.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.76. VSE has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $57.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average is $48.23.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. VSE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that VSE will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in VSE by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in VSE by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in VSE by 101,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in VSE by 321.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in VSE during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VSE

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VSE (VSEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.