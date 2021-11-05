Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) to Strong-Buy

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Financial Corp. is the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank is a full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company. It provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated Financial Corp., formerly known as Amalgamated Bank, is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amalgamated Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.90.

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. Amalgamated Financial has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.91.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,929,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 406,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 179,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Financial

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

