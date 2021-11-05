Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) to Strong-Buy

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.93% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. offers personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. It provides a variety of deposit products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts. The Bank also offers other services including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, traveller’s checks, Internet banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and lockbox services. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is based in Hammond, Louisiana. “

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Shares of FGBI opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $223.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. First Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.14.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 12.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $308,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 12.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 19,039 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 54.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $267,000. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.