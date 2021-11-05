Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fulton Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. It provides retail and commercial banking and investment management and trust services in central and eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, northern Maryland and southern Delaware through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Fulton Bank, Lebanon Valley Farmers Bank, Swineford National Bank, Lafayette Ambassador Bank, FNB Bank, N.A., Great Valley Bank, Hagerstown Trust Company, Delaware National Bank, The Bank of Gloucester County, The Woodstown National Bank & Trust Company, and The Peoples Bank of Elkton. “

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $15.17 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.19. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $233.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.85%.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $101,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 439.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulton Financial (FULT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.