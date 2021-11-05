Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) to Buy

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.84% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Global Industrial Company, through its operating subsidiaries, is a provider of industrial products principally in North America. Global Industrial Company, formerly known as Systemax Inc., is based in NY. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of GIC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.13. 71,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,997. Global Industrial has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $45.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.30.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 55.37% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Global Industrial news, insider Donna Fielding sold 3,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $131,009.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,950.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 67.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

