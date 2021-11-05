Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Materialise NV is a provider of Additive Manufacturing (AM) software solutions and sophisticated 3D printing services in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design and consumer products. The Company specializes in preparation of 3D prototypes for manufactures, software development, biomedical research, and online services. It is also engaged in the development of solutions for orthopedics, biomedical software and engineering, and printing of cardiovascular models. Materialise NV is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MTLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Materialise presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.80.

NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.67. Materialise has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $87.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.45 and a beta of 0.64.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. Materialise had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Materialise will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Materialise by 6.7% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Materialise by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 37,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Materialise by 412.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in Materialise by 24.1% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Materialise by 23.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. 41.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

