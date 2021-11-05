Zacks Investment Research Upgrades REV Group (NYSE:REVG) to “Strong-Buy”

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.98% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services. Its operating segment includes Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. Fire & Emergency segment provides ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses. Commercial segment provides industrial and commercial services through terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers. Recreation segment provides consumer leisure through recreational vehicles and luxury buses. REV Group, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on REV Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. REV Group has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.82.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that REV Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other REV Group news, Director Paul J. Bamatter purchased 50,000 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $758,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

