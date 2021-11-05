Zeepin Price Up 7.6% This Week (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $552,511.87 and $42,205.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00084541 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00077270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.81 or 0.00100409 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,500.73 or 0.99900512 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,464.64 or 0.07252263 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00022832 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.