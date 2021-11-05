Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ZG. Truist Securities downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.00.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $68.52 on Wednesday. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $64.04 and a twelve month high of $212.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.30 and a 200-day moving average of $106.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,271,000 after purchasing an additional 45,928 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,708,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,458,000 after buying an additional 140,920 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,106,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,590,000 after buying an additional 41,842 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,500,000 after buying an additional 71,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 640,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,459,000 after buying an additional 320,826 shares during the last quarter. 20.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

