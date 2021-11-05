Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.24 Billion

Equities analysts expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to post $2.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.18 billion and the highest is $2.27 billion. Zimmer Biomet reported sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year sales of $8.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 billion to $8.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zimmer Biomet.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.57.

ZBH stock traded up $3.91 on Tuesday, reaching $141.66. 2,977,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.38. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $134.69 and a 12 month high of $180.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.