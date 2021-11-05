Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Lowered to $185.00 at Piper Sandler

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ZBH. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $176.57.

NYSE:ZBH traded up $7.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.64. 49,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,623. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.38. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $134.69 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 401,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,645,000 after purchasing an additional 35,225 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 15.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,036,000 after purchasing an additional 43,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 12.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

