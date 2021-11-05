Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Barclays

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.21% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.27.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $217.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $217.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.94.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $1,985,738.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,424 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,126 shares of company stock valued at $8,638,462. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,587,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,122,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 86.9% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 497,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,736,000 after purchasing an additional 231,149 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

