ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Given New $78.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.53.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.15. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $73.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1,200.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,612,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $113,120,172.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,545,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $157,810,336.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,680,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,462,131,106. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $11,175,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth about $7,222,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 219.0% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 34,326 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 56.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

