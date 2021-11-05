ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Raised to $88.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ZoomInfo Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.63.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1,200.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $73.19.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $99,805.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,501.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,612,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $113,120,172.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,680,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,462,131,106 in the last quarter. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.8% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

