ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $90.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ZI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.63.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $72.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,200.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.17. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $73.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.15.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 28,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total value of $1,722,449.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,612,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $113,120,172.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,680,824 shares of company stock worth $1,462,131,106 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.8% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

