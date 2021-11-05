Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Zotefoams (LON:ZTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.23% from the stock’s current price.

LON:ZTF opened at GBX 406 ($5.30) on Wednesday. Zotefoams has a 12 month low of GBX 351.13 ($4.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 499 ($6.52). The firm has a market cap of £197.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 398.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 428.72.

About Zotefoams

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

