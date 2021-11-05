Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Zotefoams (LON:ZTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.23% from the stock’s current price.
LON:ZTF opened at GBX 406 ($5.30) on Wednesday. Zotefoams has a 12 month low of GBX 351.13 ($4.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 499 ($6.52). The firm has a market cap of £197.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 398.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 428.72.
