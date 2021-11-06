$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) to announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cellebrite DI’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.13 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cellebrite DI.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Cellebrite DI stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,796. Cellebrite DI has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $13.24.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

