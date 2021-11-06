$0.04 EPS Expected for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ON’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that ON will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ON.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ONON shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Williams Capital started coverage on ON in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONON. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,329,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter valued at $858,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter valued at $753,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter valued at $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

ONON traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,696. ON has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $40.80.

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

