-$0.06 EPS Expected for Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.06). Tattooed Chef posted earnings per share of ($1.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 94.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tattooed Chef.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $50.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of Tattooed Chef stock opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tattooed Chef has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 0.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Tattooed Chef by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 59,963 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,716 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tattooed Chef (TTCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.