$0.06 EPS Expected for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Under Armour’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.13. Under Armour reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Under Armour.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Under Armour stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.02. 11,365,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,702,357. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.28. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $27.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 4.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Under Armour (UAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.