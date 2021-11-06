-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) will report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.17). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for a.k.a. Brands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AKA shares. Truist began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,123,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,618,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.89% of a.k.a. Brands at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AKA opened at $11.60 on Friday. a.k.a. Brands has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

