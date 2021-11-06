$0.14 EPS Expected for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to post $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Hexcel reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 177.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on HXL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hexcel by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,630,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $476,124,000 after purchasing an additional 166,423 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Hexcel by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,947,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $357,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171,371 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Hexcel by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,784,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,552,000 after purchasing an additional 402,069 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,960,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $221,814,000 after purchasing an additional 244,739 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Hexcel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,785,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,208,000 after purchasing an additional 186,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HXL traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.35. 675,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,441. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -239.81 and a beta of 1.40. Hexcel has a one year low of $34.65 and a one year high of $64.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

