$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.20. Hostess Brands also reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWNK. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 38.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.78. 1,261,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,169. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.69. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

