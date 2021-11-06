$0.20 EPS Expected for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) to report $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s earnings. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.4% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

MUFG stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.87.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

