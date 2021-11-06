$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.25. RPT Realty reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,012,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,897,000 after acquiring an additional 282,959 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,370,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,663,000 after acquiring an additional 26,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,458,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,209,000 after acquiring an additional 53,440 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,543,000 after acquiring an additional 225,928 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,089,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,363 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPT traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.58. 786,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.89. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $14.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

