$0.36 EPS Expected for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. JD.com posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that JD.com will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CLSA cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 403,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,239,000 after acquiring an additional 37,527 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,530,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in JD.com by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in JD.com by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,858,000 after purchasing an additional 51,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD stock opened at $77.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.96.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

