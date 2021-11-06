$0.42 EPS Expected for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.43. Hanesbrands reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.99. 5,099,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,292,268. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average of $18.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

