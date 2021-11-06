$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.50. Safe Bulkers posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 975%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 13.41%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Safe Bulkers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

Safe Bulkers stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.80. 4,439,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,506. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.53. Safe Bulkers has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $454.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,199 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 82,013 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 27.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

