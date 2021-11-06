$0.54 EPS Expected for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) to post earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Altice USA reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Altice USA.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altice USA to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

Shares of Altice USA stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,913,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,815,035. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average is $29.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.04. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $38.30.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $62,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $193,890. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,221,000 after acquiring an additional 502,189 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,405,000 after buying an additional 105,034 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 718.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 115,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 101,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altice USA (ATUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.