$0.57 EPS Expected for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) will post $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.62. Herbalife Nutrition reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Herbalife Nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 44.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

HLF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.19. 1,642,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.06. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $41.31 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

In related news, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

