-$0.65 EPS Expected for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) to report earnings per share of ($0.65) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adient’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.93). Adient reported earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 156.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $4.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). Adient had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.78) EPS. Adient’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

NYSE ADNT traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $46.08. The stock had a trading volume of 655,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13. Adient has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $53.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Adient by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,835,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,916 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adient by 8.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,003,000 after purchasing an additional 256,688 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Adient by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,133,000 after purchasing an additional 43,186 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Adient during the second quarter worth $54,184,336,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adient by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,113,000 after purchasing an additional 59,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

