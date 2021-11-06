$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) will announce $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings. Bryn Mawr Bank reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bryn Mawr Bank.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 30.63%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

In other news, CAO Michael Laplante sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $71,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMTC traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.09. 70,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.61. The firm has a market cap of $975.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.85. Bryn Mawr Bank has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $50.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.29%.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

