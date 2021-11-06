$0.82 EPS Expected for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to announce earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.78. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year earnings of $6.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BR. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.60.

Shares of BR opened at $173.81 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $137.91 and a twelve month high of $185.00. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.05%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total transaction of $1,820,134.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $5,748,497.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,919 shares of company stock worth $42,604,435 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

