$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to report earnings per share of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Abiomed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.87. Abiomed posted earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $4.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $5.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.60.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 7,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,462,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,637,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,192 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,451. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABMD. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABMD opened at $361.71 on Wednesday. Abiomed has a 12-month low of $254.41 and a 12-month high of $387.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $349.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

