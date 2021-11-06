$1.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to report $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.28. First Internet Bancorp reported earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $5.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 13.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INBK. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of INBK stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.68. 34,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,386. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,421,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 115.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 50,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 10.4% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 182,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 17,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

