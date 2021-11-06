$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) This Quarter

Analysts expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report $1.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. TransDigm Group reported sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year sales of $4.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.29.

In other news, CFO Michael Lisman purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $591.19 per share, for a total transaction of $502,511.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,260.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.24, for a total value of $6,994,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $27,558,890. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 315.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDG traded up $35.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $665.14. The company had a trading volume of 374,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,363. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $515.35 and a 52 week high of $688.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $627.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $629.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.82, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.52.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

