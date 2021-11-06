$1.40 Million in Sales Expected for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) will announce $1.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $800,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals also reported sales of $1.40 million during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $5.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 million to $6.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $53.55 million, with estimates ranging from $22.05 million to $71.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Reata Pharmaceuticals.
Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,498.16% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The business had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of RETA traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,358. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.47. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $76.34 and a 52 week high of $186.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.24.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.
