$1.40 Million in Sales Expected for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) will announce $1.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $800,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals also reported sales of $1.40 million during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $5.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 million to $6.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $53.55 million, with estimates ranging from $22.05 million to $71.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,498.16% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The business had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 23,281 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 24,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,130.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 749,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,139,000 after acquiring an additional 689,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RETA traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,358. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.47. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $76.34 and a 52 week high of $186.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.24.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

