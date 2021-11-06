$1.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) will announce $1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.63. Dover reported earnings of $1.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year earnings of $7.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.49 to $7.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.83.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dover by 13.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,561,000 after purchasing an additional 103,569 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Dover by 1.6% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 65,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 26.7% in the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new stake in Dover in the second quarter worth $2,843,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 6.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $171.29 on Wednesday. Dover has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $176.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.27%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

