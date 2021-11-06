$10.25 Million in Sales Expected for SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) will post sales of $10.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SOPHiA Genetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.29 million and the lowest is $10.20 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SOPHiA Genetics will report full year sales of $40.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.20 million to $40.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $52.04 million, with estimates ranging from $50.26 million to $53.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SOPHiA Genetics.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 million.

Several research firms recently commented on SOPH. Cowen started coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

SOPH stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. SOPHiA Genetics has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.87.

About SOPHiA Genetics

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

