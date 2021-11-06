10,849 Shares in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 1.36% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,065,000.

IAPR stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $26.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.73.

